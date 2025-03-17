Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 863,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,866.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

