Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

AXTA opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.