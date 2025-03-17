Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 275,514.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 77,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,024,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Embraer stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

