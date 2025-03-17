Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $249,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 910.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.75. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

