Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 44.4% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 76,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AHH opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 256.25%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

