Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $109.10 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

