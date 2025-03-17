Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Coupang by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 374,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coupang by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

