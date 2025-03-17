Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,550,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.63. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

