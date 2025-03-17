Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $528,000 Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in RB Global by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in RB Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $95.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

