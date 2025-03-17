Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $81.38 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

