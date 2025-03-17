Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $243,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $104.31 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

