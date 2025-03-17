Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 604.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555,656 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $159.17 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.