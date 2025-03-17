Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 17,739 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 4,900.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $14,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,143 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

