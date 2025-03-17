Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

