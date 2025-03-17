Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,857,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

