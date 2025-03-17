Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

