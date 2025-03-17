Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NVE worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NVE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC opened at $65.40 on Monday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 23.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NVE’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

