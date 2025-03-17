Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,271 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.