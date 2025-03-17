Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

