Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Universal by 57.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UVV opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

