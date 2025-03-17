Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,666,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after buying an additional 618,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

