Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Baidu by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

