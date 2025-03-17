Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,475 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 8.7 %

ELF opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.