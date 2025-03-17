Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

