Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 89,000 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ambev by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ambev by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ambev by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

