Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 86,137 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,611,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 257,859 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 44,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.