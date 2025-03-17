Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $102.80 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

