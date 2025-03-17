Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Reduced by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,220,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen cut shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

DVN stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

