DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 377,660 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $86,870,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,070,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $194.74 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.84 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.