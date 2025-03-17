Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ DGCB opened at $52.97 on Monday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.