Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Shares of Dino Polska stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

