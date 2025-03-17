DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

