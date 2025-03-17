Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EMYB stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Embassy Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

