Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 170,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
