Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 170,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Further Reading

