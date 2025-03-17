Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
