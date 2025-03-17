Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.68.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
