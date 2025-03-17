Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 13.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.68.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.