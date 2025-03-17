Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 13.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.68. The company has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
