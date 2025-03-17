Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 13.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.68.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
