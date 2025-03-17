Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.68. The firm has a market cap of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
