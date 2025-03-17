Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.68. The stock has a market cap of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
