Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 13.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
