Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
