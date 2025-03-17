FY2026 EPS Estimates for Caleres Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

CAL stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.82. Caleres has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

