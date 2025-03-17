GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,836,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

