Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,957 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $658.03 million, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.