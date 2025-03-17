Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.03 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.56.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

