GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amundi

Amundi reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,856 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. KBC Group NV lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,434,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.