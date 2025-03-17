HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

